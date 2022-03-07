"Perhaps they make it at catchweight" - Kenny Florian on Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal fighting 

Kenny Florian recently offered his take on a potential catchweight fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. He admitted that their ability to sell pay-per-views is one of the biggest reasons behind why the fight makes sense.

While in conversation with Jon Anik on the latest edition of the Anik & Florian Podcast, Kenny Florian admitted that Masvidal and McGregor were the most deserving of such a lucrative opportunity:

"Gosh, that would be an awesome fight. I think that'd be really interesting. Again, these are two of the biggest names in the sport right now. I mean, who's bringing in more pay-per-view buys than these guys right now? Not many. So I think that would be a fascinating fight. Perhaps they make it at catchweight. If there's two fighters that would be deserving of the catchweight, it would be those guys. Why not?"

Jorge Masvidal is currently coming off a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Colby Covington at UFC 272 which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on March 5. The fight exposed Masvidal's weakness against elite grapplers and wrestlers as he was dominated on the ground by 'Chaos'.

Conor McGregor commemorates his mother's birthday with recent post on social media

Conor McGregor's mother, Margaret McGregor, recently celebrated her 63rd birthday. The occasion was commemorated by the former UFC dual-division champ with a post on social media.

In his post, McGregor shared a series of pictures with his mother. One of those pictures was from the day he laid claim to the interim UFC featherweight title after finishing Chad Mendes in the second round at UFC 189 back in July 2015.

'The Notorious' most recently featured in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021.

He suffered a TKO loss after the action was called to a stop in the first round. This was due to the ringside physician's intervention after a gruesome injury to the Irishman's leg.

The setback marked McGregor's second consecutive loss to Poirier after he was stopped in the second round in their second fight at UFC 257 in January 2021.

