'Not a lot of people in history have done that' - Kevin Holland picks his welterweight GOAT between Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre

Kevin Holland has revealed who he sees as the current greatest welterweight of all time. As of late, there has been much debate as to whether the current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has done enough to be considered the 170lb GOAT.

Usman holds dominant victories over the likes of Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards. He is also undefeated in the UFC and is riding a 19 fight winning streak.

However, standing in the way of Usman's ascent to welterweight GOAT status is Georges St-Pierre. 'Rush' picked up 20 wins in the UFC, capturing both the welterweight and middleweight titles in the process.

UFC 100 - Thiago Alves v Georges St. Pierre

Speaking with Helen Yee in a recent interview, Kevin Holland stated that despite Kamaru Usman's impressive achievements, he still believes that St-Pierre is the greatest of all time.

When asked where Kamaru Usman stands in the welterweight GOAT picture, Kevin Holland had the following to say:

"2nd best to GSP. GSP, you know, first GOAT. Kamaru keeps doing what he's doing, and you know, he's the best. But GSP did retire, then come back and grab the 185 belt. So, you ask me, that's still- those double belt guys, there's something about that, you know what I mean? Not a lot of people in history has done that. So all the double champs, shoutout to you guys, you guys are a special breed."

Kevin Holland discusses his own move down to welterweight

Having competed for most of his career so far as a middleweight, Kevin Holland has repeatedly hinted that he would be making the move down to 170lbs at some point in his career.

It appears that time has finally come, as he told Helen Yee the following:

"I was like give me the 170lb jump, f*** it... I'm hoping for January, Febuary. Hopefully somebody in the top 15. Anywhere, 15th or 14th. I mean 15 to 10, you know. I know I gotta start somewhere there so that'd be nice. D-Rod [Daniel Rodriguez] said his hand was messed up but when his hand was better he'd be down to scrap."

You can check out the full interview with Kevin Holland below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by Jack Cunningham