"This is why I get my food from Icon Meals" - Kevin Holland's hilarious take on Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal altercation

Kevin Holland had a hilarious take on the recent Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal altercation.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday night outside Papi Steak restaurant, where Covington was having dinner. 'Chaos' told authorities that he was leaving the restaurant when 'Gamebred' ran up and punched him twice. The former interim welterweight champion reportedly suffered a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist from the assault.

Kevin Holland took to Twitter to post a hilarious meme of Jason Momoa sneaking up on Henry Cavill, with Masvidal's face morphed on Momoa and Covington's face morphed on Cavill. He wrote:

"These dudes turning up at the steakhouse, this is why I get my food from @iconmeals and stay my a** in the house."

Kevin Holland @Trailblaze2top in the house. These dudes turning up at the 🥩 steakhouse, this is why I get my food from @iconmeals and stay myin the house. These dudes turning up at the 🥩 steakhouse, this is why I get my food from @iconmeals and stay my 🍑 in the house. https://t.co/TEKxhqLRZo

Masvidal was reportedly arrested on aggravated battery/great bodily harm and criminal mischief charges. If convicted of the current charges, the Cuban native could potentially face significant time behind bars. Aggravated battery is considered a second-degree felony with up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defends Jorge Masvidal's assault on Colby Covington

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Colby Covington got what he deserved when Jorge Masvidal allegedly assaulted him.

Nurmagomedov is no stranger to extracurricular action involving a rival. He was suspended for his post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor at UFC 229 and was also the target of the infamous bus attack from the Irishman in the months before their grudge match.

Given his familiarity with feuds that go beyond octagon competition, 'The Eagle' has come to Masvidal’s defense. The Dagestani fighter questioned charges being brought upon Masvidal and called for Covington to be blacklisted by fellow fighters as a consequence.

See Nurmagomedov's post below:

In the buildup to the fight, Covington mentioned Masvidal’s wife and called him a “deadbeat dad,” among other personal insults. Masvidal said their UFC fight didn’t dismiss those comments and vowed that Covington would pay if they crossed paths in Miami.

According to Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa, his client has been released from police custody. Masvidal was held on a $15,000 bond following his arrest.

