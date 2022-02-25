"Versace coats like he's Conor" - Kevin Holland seemingly throws shade at Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington as he casts prediction for UFC 272 fight

Kevin Holland has taken a dig at Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal ahead of the pair's grudge match at UFC 272.

In an interview with 'The Schmo', Holland revealed that he was not a fan of either fighter headlining the UFC 272 pay-per-view. 'Big Mouth' then went on to pick 'Chaos' as the winner of the fight:

"I'm pretty sure once the fight's over, they're gonna hug... At the end of the day, I'm really not a big fan of Colby, his little BS that he does, he takes it too far. And then Masvidal, with the whole BMF thing, he got the belt and he started wearing like chinchilla coats and all this crap, you know, he wasn't doing that before, Versace coats like he's Conor... Colby's probably gonna win. Oh f***, I hate to say it."

Catch Kevin Holland's full interview with 'The Schmo' below:

Holland is currently planning to move down to welterweight. In his last three fights as a 185 pounder, 'Big Mouth' has failed to secure a win.

Jorge Masvidal weighs in on the possibility of a rematch with Nate Diaz

In a recent Q&A session on Rumble, Jorge Masvidal shared his thoughts on running it back with UFC superstar Nate Diaz inside the octagon.

'Gamebred' said that after handling his business against Covington, he would be more than happy to face the Stockton native:

“That m*****f***** [Diaz] doesn’t want it, man. I almost damn near killed him, I beat him an inch within his f****** skinny life. You saw his last fight with Leon, I was like, 'Man, they make that mistake and put this guy in there with me again,' you know? He’s not trying to fight. That little f****** broomstick keeps talking, you’re going to have to go at some point, you know. [After] I take Colby’s a** out, if I gotta wait for Usman, it could be you that gets this a**whooping, bro… Let’s f****** go, man, I’m gonna break your f****** face, bro.”

Catch the full Q&A session with Jorge Masvidal below:

Diaz and Masvidal went toe-to-toe for the BMF belt at UFC 244. 'Gamebred' took home the victory that night via a doctor's stoppage at the end of the third round.

Edited by Aziel Karthak