"I'ma go with the upset" - Kevin Lee predicts the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Kevin Lee has made a bold prediction on the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung as we edge closer to their featherweight title bout next month.

Following his release from the UFC, 'The Motown Phenom' has hit the ground running and finds himself signed to Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC. The 29-year-old's debut was a success as he managed to fight through a suspected torn ACL to a decision victory over Diego Sanchez.

In a recent prediction video on MMA journalist James Lynch's YouTube channel, Lee was questioned on who he believes will walk away the 145lb champion after UFC 273. He surprised viewers by picking 'The Korean Zombie' to dethrone the favored Alexander Volkanovski:

"That's a good fight... I'ma go with Korean Zombie. I'ma go with the upset, you know. It seems like the year of the upsets, so yeah, I'ma go with Korean Zombie on that one."

Having won three of his last four bouts, Chan Sung Jung will hope to kick on from his impressive decision win over Dan Ige and use his 15-year MMA experience to win on April 9.

After an outstanding start to his UFC career with wins over Leonard Garcia, Mark Hominick and Dustin Poirier, 'The Korean Zombie' was presented with his first-ever shot at a championship in 2013. Despite losing to Jose Aldo on the night, the South Korean has now earned a second chance to prove he can be the featherweight king.

Alongside a handful of other MMA athletes, check out what Kevin Lee thinks about the upcoming fight in the prediction video below:

Check out what Kevin Lee (and others) think about Volkanovski vs. 'The Korean Zombie' below:

What comes next for Alexander Volkanovski?

Regardless of his result against Chan Sung Jung, Volkanovski will be presented with a tough opponent in his next outing.

Retaining his title could see the Australian run it back with Max Holloway for the trilogy bout. Despite winning the first two meetings, the razor-thin decision in their last clash means the pair must relive their octagon feud in the future.

If 'The Korean Zombie' manages to shock the world at UFC 273, Alexander Volkanovski will have to fight his way back to a title shot in a very tough featherweight division.

The boxing-genius of Calvin Kattar, the wizardry of Mexico's Yair Rodriguez and the surging Brit Arnold Allen are just three of the many challenges the 145lb weight class has in store.

Edited by Aziel Karthak