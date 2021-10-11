Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov's message to Tyson Fury following emphatic win over Deontay Wilder

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez congratulated Tyson Fury on his sensational knockout victory against Deontay Wilder in their recently concluded trilogy fight. After being knocked down twice in the fourth frame, Fury miraculously recovered to win the bout via knockout in the 11th round.

Fury shared a video of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Mendez praising the heavyweight champion. 'The Eagle' can also be seen helping train other fighters in the clip.

"Tyson, congratulations, congratulations. It was a very good fight. My coach wants to say congratulations to you... We are here doing our job, let's go guys let's go, look at these guys. Congratulations again, brother," Khabib Nuramgomedov said in the video.

Check out Khabib's message for Tyson Fury below:

AKA head coach Javier Mendez also praised Tyson Fury for being an incredible fighter and an amazing human being.

"Congratulations. Incredible fight, you are an incredible fighter, incredible human being. I really like your style."

Tyson Fury thanked Nurmagomedov and captioned the post saying he is looking forward to meeting 'The Eagle' soon. Interestingly, both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Fury are undefeated in their respective sports. Fury is an active boxer with an incredible 31-0-1 record, while Nurmagomedov is a retired mixed-martial artist with a perfect 29-0 record.

Tyson Fury's incredible journey serves as inspiration to people

Tyson Fury's journey thus far has been incredible and inspirational, to say the least. After reaching the pinnacle of heavyweight boxing by defeating the legendary Vladimir Klitschko in 2015, Fury suffered from mental health issues. This led to him succumbing to vices such as alcohol and drug abuse.

Fury had also gained a lot of weight at the time and it seemed like his career as a world-class boxer was all but finished. However, he remarkably turned things around. After three years away from the sport, he returned in 2018 to face Deontay Wilder, one of the most dangerous knockout artists ever.

Also Read

Since then, there has been no looking back for Fury. After the first fight with Wilder ended in a draw, 'The Gypsy King' picked up back-to-back stoppage wins against 'The Bronze Bomber' in their second and third fights.

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh