“Best lightweight in the world” - Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses Charles Oliveira following his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his appreciation for Charles Oliveira after his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 this past Saturday. ‘The Eagle’ asserted that 'Do Bronx' is currently the best lightweight in the world.

Charles Oliveira successfully defended his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on December 11th. ‘Do Bronx’ defeated Poirier via third-round submission and is now on an impressive ten-fight win streak.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, former UFC lightweight champion and retired MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov praised Charles Oliveira after UFC 269. Weighing in on Oliveira’s spectacular victory, Nurmagomedov stated:

“Right now is like Charles Oliveira time. And he impressed me, and I really believe he is one of the best fighters in the world right now, and best lightweight in the world. And it’s going to be very interesting fight if next fight Islam [Makhachev] wins and Charles wins, and they’re gonna fight end of the next year, it’s gonna be a great fight."

"It’s gonna be a little bit like Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib, you know, Islam vs. Charles Oliveira. They both win, you know, right now he [Oliveira] have ten win streak. If Islam win next fight, Islam gonna have ten win streak. And 11 win streak Charles Oliveira is like, it’s gonna be great, great fight for both of them and for UFC for sure. I really want they both win and they fight end of the next year.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov noted that UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is expected to defend his title against Justin Gaethje next. ‘The Eagle’ reiterated that if Islam Makhachev wins his February 26th fight against Beneil Dariush, he'd like to see him fight the winner of the Oliveira-Gaethje matchup for the title at the end of 2022.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov discuss Charles Oliveira and much more in the video below:

Charles Oliveira could fight Khabib Nurmagomedov’s archrival Conor McGregor in the near future

The consensus in the MMA community is that Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje in his next fight. While the Oliveira vs. Gaethje matchup is likely to transpire in the first half of 2022, another potential opponent for ‘Do Bronx’ is Conor McGregor.

Regarded by many as Khabib Nurmagomedov’s biggest rival, former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is currently campaigning for a shot at Charles Oliveira’s lightweight title.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

Conor McGregor on his Twitter account called out Charles Oliveira after UFC 269. The Brazilian champion, on his part, appears to be more than willing to fight McGregor. That said, with fights against top-tier contenders like Gaethje and Makhachev on the horizon, Oliveira will likely have to get past them before competing in a dream matchup against 'The Notorious.'

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, McGregor is recovering from a leg injury sustained in his most recent bout against Dustin Poirier in July. His next fight date and opponent are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Josh Evanoff