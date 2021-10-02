Khabib Nurmagomedov poses with famous No. 7 jersey at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United vs. Everton match

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a self-confessed fan of Spanish football club Real Madrid. 'The Eagle' is also friends with former Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for English club Manchester United.

That's probably why Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently present at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England. He will witness an English Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton. On their official Instagram handle, Manchester United shared a picture of Nurmagomedov posing with the famous no.7 shirt, worn by their Portuguese star Ronaldo.

The post reads - "Khabib is here."

If Khabib Nurmagomedov went to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action, he may be disappointed that the striker has been left on the bench for today's game. However, he may be brought on in the later stages of the match.

Ronaldo has been in sublime form during the latest season. The 36-year-old has already netted three goals in three league appearances for Manchester United this season.

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo told him he would be moving back to Manchester United in 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sensational move back to his old club Manchester United this season. He previously played for the English giants from 2003-2009, netting a total of 84 goals. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ronaldo told him that he'd be going back to United this season:

"A month ago, he told me that he was moving to Manchester United. I expected this deal to take place. I think that Manchester United is more suitable for him than Juventus. For me, the transition was not a surprise," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Ronaldo and Khabib Nurmagomedov are on good terms with each other and have been spotted hanging out together on a few occasions. Ronaldo also congratulated Nurmagomedov on his glorious career following the Russian's retirement at UFC 254.

"Congrats bro! Your father is proud of you," Ronaldo told Khabib via his Instagram story following the latter's win at UFC 254.

