Khabib Nurmagomedov posts throwback picture to show support for Cain Velasquez

Khabib Nurmagomedov has again come out in support of his AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) teammate Cain Velasquez. The former UFC heavyweight champ is currently being tried for attempted murder. On Monday, Velasquez was denied bail by the Santa Clara County Court following the latest hearing on the matter.

Velasquez allegedly used his pickup truck to chase a man named Harry Goularte, rammed the truck against the one the man was being carried in, and shot at him several times. In the process, he ended up injuring Goularte's stepfather. Goularte is accused of molesting one of the former UFC fighter's relatives.

Nurmagomedov previously joined the likes of Dana White, Kamaru Usman, and Henry Cejudo in writing letters requesting judge Shelyna Brown to allow Velasquez to walk out on bail. Brown, however, refused bail citing that the "risk is too great" because of the recklessness shown by Velasquez in shooting at random people inside the truck.

If found guilty, Velasquez might be looking at a lengthy term of a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Nurmagomedov has again shown his support for Velasquez by taking to Instagram to share a throwback picture with the former UFC heavyweight. In the picture, which was originally shared by Velasquez during UFC 220, 'The Eagle' can be seen posing with him and Daniel Cormier.

The throwback picture shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov on his Instagram story

Khabib Nurmagomedov set to become a UFC Hall of Famer during International Fight Week

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this year for his incredible career as a professional fighter. The promotion recently announced that the undefeated fighter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2022.

UFC @ufc



Congratulations



[ The Eagle has landed in the UFC Hall of Fame 🦅Congratulations @TeamKhabib on becoming the first inductee to the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires The Eagle has landed in the UFC Hall of Fame 🦅 Congratulations @TeamKhabib on becoming the first inductee to the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 🏆 [ #UFCHOF | Hall of Fame Presented by @ToyoTires ] https://t.co/tJHCCLq6RR

The award ceremony will take place during the 10th Annual UFC International Fight Week this summer in Las Vegas. Nurmagomedov finished his career with a perfect 29-0 record, having been widely regarded as one of the most dominant fighters in the promotion's history.

He last entered the octagon back in 2020 at UFC 254 against Justin Gaethje. Nurmagomedov put up a masterful performance to choke 'The Highlight' out in the second round of their lightweight title clash. Following the fight, Nurmagomedov shocked the world by announcing his retirement at the peak of his game.

