"You deserve this" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Charles Oliveira's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reacted to Charles Oliveira's win at UFC 269. Taking to Twitter, the former UFC lightweight champion congratulated Oliveira for retaining his title and claimed that 'Do Bronx' deserves his moment.

At UFC 269, Charles Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round of their fight. After a shaky start to the contest, the Brazilian mounted an impressive comeback to win the second round and eventually get the job done in the third.

Taking to Twitter, Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote the following:

"My congratulations Champ, you deserve this"

Interestingly enough, before the start of the UFC 269 main event, 'The Eagle' took to Twitter to showcase his support towards Dustin Poirier once again.

The former UFC lightweight champion backed Poirier to finally win the undisputed world title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement from mixed martial arts opened the door for Charles Oliveira to win the UFC lightweight title

At UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts after his win over Justin Gaethje. Nurmagomedov vacated the lightweight title and walked away from the sport undefeated, with wins over the likes of Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta, Dustin Poirier and Rafael dos Anjos, among others.

The vacant belt was then captured by Charles Oliveira, who fought and defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 262, in what was another incredible performance from 'Do Bronx'.

Much like Oliveira's submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, Khabib Nurmagomedov did the same in 2019. At UFC 242, 'The Eagle' submitted Poirier in the third round of their fight, after 'The Diamond' came agonizingly close to winning the title on that occasion.

As for Poirier, it would be interesting to see what's next for him in the sport. With two wins over Conor McGregor in 2021, a fourth fight against the Irishman could be in the making for 2022.

