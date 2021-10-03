Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his favorite fight from legendary 29-0 career

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that his last fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 will always remain special to him for various reasons. In a recent interaction with Eman Channel, 'The Eagle' revealed why his win against Gaethje stands out from the rest of his victories.

Khabib Nurmagomedov explained that the duel with Gaethje is his favorite because the lead-up was an emotional roller coaster for him. Even the decision to retire in the immediate aftermath of the fight was emotionally overwhelming for the undefeated Russian fighter:

"My favorite fight? I think last fight. It was my favorite when I watched like back in the days. If we talk about training camp, about weight cut, about fight and after fight, everything that happened, it was very emotional day. [Those were] very hard days for me but how I passed this test, I think this is my favorite fight," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

The death of his father due to complications from COVID-19, a foot injury during training camp, and a grueling weight cut made it a very tough test for Khabib Nurmagomedov. He's glad that he was able to pass with flying colors.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata



We’ve known for a long time that the cut is absolutely gruelling for him.



Seeing it, however, really rams it home. It’s difficult viewing.



🎥 via Khabib Nurmagomedov has released footage of his weight cut for #UFC 254.We’ve known for a long time that the cut is absolutely gruelling for him.Seeing it, however, really rams it home. It’s difficult viewing.🎥 via @TeamKhabib on YouTube Khabib Nurmagomedov has released footage of his weight cut for #UFC 254.



We’ve known for a long time that the cut is absolutely gruelling for him.



Seeing it, however, really rams it home. It’s difficult viewing.



🎥 via @TeamKhabib on YouTube https://t.co/UzGo0ZHDTD

Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the world after outclassing Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov was simply brilliant on the night. He outclassed an opponent who many thought would be the toughest challenge of his career with relative ease. Nurmagomedov rendered Gaethje unconscious with a triangle choke in the second round, picking up the win via submission.

He shocked the world during the post-fight interview by announcing his retirement from MMA. Nurmagomedov said that he promised his mother he wouldn't fight again. He also said that he doesn't want to fight without the presence of his father. While UFC president Dana White made several attempts to coax Khabib into returning to the octagon, 'The Eagle' wasn't interested.

To date, Khabib Nurmagomedov has maintained that he will never fight again.

