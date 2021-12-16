"I think last three years, he's the best football player" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals who he thinks should have won the Ballon d'Or this year

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Robert Lewandowski should have won the Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi this year. He also rated Karim Benzema over the Argentine star.

Lewandowski, an elite striker who currently plies his trade at Bayern Munich, finished second behind Lionel Messi, who bolstered his tally of Ballon d'Ors to seven earlier this month. However, the Pole did manage to walk away with the Striker of the Year award.

While in conversation with the media at a recent press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov offered his two cents on how the Ballon d'Or award show played out and who he thinks should have won.

"I would give it to Lewandowski or Benzema. One of them. Lewandowski. I think. Last three years, he is the best football player. We can just look at his results. What he does. He has won the Champions League. He has scored more than 120 goals last two years. For the national team and club. It is an amazing result. For the entire football history, I cannot remember, we can name a pair of players who scored 120 goals over two years. He has 65 goals this year. It is too much. For football I think it is too much. I think he deserves Ballon d'Or."

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments in the video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov inches closer to Eagle FC's United States debut

After the Eagle Fighting Championship's final show of 2021, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team are looking ahead to the promotion's trip to Miami in 2022.

Khabib previously revealed that Eagle FC will be signing a number of big-name fighters, who previously fought under the promotional banners of promotions like the UFC and Bellator.

Coming through on that promise, Eagle FC signed former UFC fighter Kevin Lee on a multi-fight deal. What's more, Lee will be making his debut in the promotion's 165-pound division as early as March 2022.

James Lynch @LynchOnSports



That's a name Lee's hearing for a potential opponent in his Eagle FC debut on March 11



Full interview via



youtu.be/IWNR0H4q1-E Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez?That's a name Lee's hearing for a potential opponent in his Eagle FC debut on March 11Full interview via @LowKick_MMA Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez?That's a name Lee's hearing for a potential opponent in his Eagle FC debut on March 11Full interview via @LowKick_MMA 👇youtu.be/IWNR0H4q1-E https://t.co/daGvKhCNO8

If reports are to be believed, one of the names that Eagle FC has thrown in front of Kevin Lee is fellow former UFC star and The Ultimate Fighter winner Diego Sanchez.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rest assured, Eagle FC is well on its way to consolidating its position as a big player in the global MMA landscape.

Edited by Harvey Leonard