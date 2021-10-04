Khabib Nurmagomedov's legendary reply to Sir Alex Ferguson when he was offered alcohol at Old Trafford

Khabib Nurmagomedov's reply to Sir Alex Ferguson upon being offered wine is bound to leave you in splits. In a recent interview, Nurmagomedov shared details of the incident.

When the legendary former Manchester United manager offered him wine, Nurmagomedov replied:

"Even today when I was in Old Trafford, I was with Patrice Evra, Usain Bolt and Sir Alex Ferguson, and Alex Ferguson asked me about wine. For him it is good, you know? I don't judge him but how I have to explain him. There are two things, you can be straight and I said 'no no no, I'm Muslim, I never drink.' I told him this is not good because if I drink, I can smash all of you guys. This is not good idea for him."

'The Eagle' was recently at Old Trafford in Manchester to witness an English Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Everton. Following the match, Khabib Nurmagomedov met the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Patrice Evra and Usain Bolt.

When Conor McGregor offered alcohol to Khabib Nurmagomedov

A devout Muslim, Khabib Nurmagomedov has always refrained from drinking alcohol. Ahead of his 2018 blockbuster clash with Conor McGregor, the Irishman offered him whisky during a press conference. Khabib refused, saying he didn't drink.

No Ducks Boxing @NoDucksBoxing Khabib to Conor McGregor: ‘I don’t know what this guy gonna do 6th October. He think Whisky gonna help him’. 😂😂 #UFC229 Khabib to Conor McGregor: ‘I don’t know what this guy gonna do 6th October. He think Whisky gonna help him’. 😂😂 #UFC229 https://t.co/Z3eybFdVWn

McGregor was drinking his Proper No. 12 Irish Whisky on-stage during the presser. Referring to the incident, Khabib later called McGregor an alcoholic, pointing to his excessive alcohol use heading into the fight. Nurmagomedov explained how McGregor's attempts at playing mind games didn't affect him much.

"I can control my emotion. He can say whatever he want. When some alcoholic guy is talking about something, people don't care about this. I don't care about what he's talking about. He wants to make me nervous, this is part of his game. Of course, I'm a little bit angry, but you have to control your emotion," Nurmagomedov told Brett Okamoto.

When the two men finally fought, Khabib Nurmagomedov emerged victorious. He submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their lightweight title fight at UFC 229.

