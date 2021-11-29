"Charles is very, very dangerous opponent"- Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier title fight

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira are set to lock horns for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 269. Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed that he is leaning towards the Lafayette native to sling the belt over his shoulder at the end of the night.

While in conversation with Marc Raimondi for ESPN MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed the way the fight between Poirier and Oliveira could progress at UFC 269:

"You cannot go to the Charles Oliveira red zone. This guy is real finisher, he's very dangerous and I think if Dustin Poirier take him to the deep ocean like he told us, I think he's going to win. But if you rush, I think Charles Oliveira going to have chance. My opinion it's 60%-40% I think, to Dustin Poirier," opined Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals where Dustin Poirier has an edge over Charles Oliveira

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that it is Dustin Poirier's superior heart and gas tank that could bolster his pursuit of the UFC lightweight strap. However, the Dagestani phenom was reluctant to take anything away from Charles Oliveira.

Offering credit where it's due, Khabib Nurmagomedov raised concerns about the threat that the Brazilian presents:

"Because of [Dustin Poirier's] cardio and heart, it's my opinion. But Charles is very, very dangerous opponent and he knows right now he's the real champion and because he has nine-win streak. It's very interesting fight for me."

The UFC lightweight division has been in a state of flux ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired after his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira are set to make their way up to the octagon to battle it out for all the marbles. Having been underestimated by a legion of fans and MMA pundits, Oliveira is hell-bent on setting the record straight and solidifying his position on the lightweight throne.

Whether Dustin Poirier can measure up to the expectations that everyone has for him is something that remains to be seen. Rest assured, 'Do Bronx' will not be making it easy for him.

