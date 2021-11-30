"It's clear that I've already gotten to him" - Khamzat Chimaev believes he is already in the head of Kamaru Usman

During a recent conversation on Hustle MMA, Khamzat Chimaev spoke about Kamaru Usman and his journey to reaching the reigning UFC welterweight champion.

Chimaev was asked if he thought he could secure a clash with Usman anytime soon. In response, 'Borz' confidently stated that he had already caught up to the 170-pound king and had gotten in his head.

Khamzat Chimaev further took note of how 'The Nigerian Nighmate' is talking about him despite there being a significant gulf between the pair on the welterweight ladder.

"I've already caught him. He's already talking about me, it's clear that I've already gotten to him. I'm in his head."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's full interview on Hustle MMA below:

At UFC 268, Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight title for the fifth time against Colby Covington.

At UFC 245 in 2019, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' marked his first title defense by beating Covington in what was an incredible first fight between the two elite welterweights.

Since then, Usman has gone on to beat Jorge Masvidal twice and also holds a successful title defense over Gilbert Burns.

Could Khamzat Chimaev fight Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title anytime soon?

Khamzat Chimaev's rise in the UFC has been incredible so far. In 2020, Chimaev made his promotional debut and secured three wins in quick succession, with the first two coming within the space of just 10 days.

As well as welterweight, 'Borz' has also competed in the middleweight division against Gerald Meerschaert. He dispatched the veteran just 17 seconds into the first round.

A week before Kamaru Usman's second big win over Colby Covington, Khamzat Chimaev made his return to the UFC after more than a year on the sidelines.

At UFC 267, Chimaev defeated Li Jingliang in dominant fashion and extended his unbeaten MMA record.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev December Rock ‘n’ roll baby 👊🏼



who who who ? December Rock ‘n’ roll baby 👊🏼who who who ? https://t.co/zrhq9rRJlN

Since winning the fight against Jingliang, there has been talk of a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and former title contender Gilbert Burns. However, nothing has been confirmed, as of now.

A win over Burns would definitely confirm Chimaev's place as a true contender for the welterweight title.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As for Usman, the two logical options for his next defense appear to be Leon Edwards and Vicente Luque.

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Harvey Leonard