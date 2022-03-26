Khamzat Chimaev says he will submit Canelo Alvarez in ten seconds in an MMA fight

Khamzat Chimaev recently offered fans some insight into his prospects in a fight against Canelo Alvarez. The Chechen welterweight declared that he would make short work of the Mexican boxer if they competed in an MMA fight by out grappling him.

While in conversation with Henry Cejudo and The Schmo on the Triple C and The Schmo Show, featuring Darren Till, 'Borz' was asked how he would fare against Canelo Alvarez inside the squared circle.

Chimaev admitted that he would never consider locking horns with a proficient boxer like Alvarez in his own territory. He displayed an admirable degree of self-awareness, admitting his shortcomings when it comes to striking. However, he declared that he could put Canelo Alvarez to sleep in 10 seconds.

"I never gonna do that because I understand how it works, you know?... Because, like, it's not my game. If he comes to my game, [Canelo Alvarez], if come here to UFC or he fights with me, I take 10 seconds, I'm gonna let him sleep, you know? You know what I'm saying, you know. The guy's never did wrestling, grappling, nothing, you know, ground and pound. These things, yeah, you can't do it."

Watch Chimaev's interaction with Henry Cejudo and The Schmo below:

Khamzat Chimaev trains with Donald Cerrone, Sean Strickland and more

Khamzat Chimaev was recently documented working on his striking, grappling and overall MMA game with fighters like Donald Cerrone, Sean Strickland and Darren Till. Footage from their training session was uploaded to YouTube by Frontkick.online.

Fledgling UFC fighter and Chimaev's All-Stars Training Center teammate Guram Kutateladze was also seen training with 'Borz'. The 27-year-old is gearing up for his upcoming bout against Gilbert Burns.

Check out footage from Chimaev's training session below:

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns are scheduled to lock horns at UFC 273. The action is set to unfold at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC president Dana White previously confirmed that the fight between Chimaev and Burns is set to be the No. 1 contender's fight. The winner of the clash will find himself on a collision course with UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman.

