"I'm the king, they want to see kings" - Khamzat Chimaev claims he's the peoples main event

Khamzat Chimaev recently stated that he is the king and that's why fans are so invested in wanting to see him fight.

'Borz' appeared at the UFC 273 media day ahead of his fight against Gilbert Burns this weekend. There are two title fights set to take place on the pay-per-view card. However, it seems like fans are more excited to see Chimaev return to action inside the octagon. When asked about the reason behind his hype, here's what the No.11 ranked welterweight said:

"You know eveyone see me. That's why everyone wants to see that fight more than other fights. Because I'm the king, they want to see kings."

Watch Khamzat Chiamev talk to the media ahead of UFC 273:

Chimaev currently possesses a professional record of 10-0. He has won all four of his fights in the UFC, absorbing only one strike. However, he is set to face the toughest test of his career to date against the No.2 ranked Gilbert Burns. Despite this, the 27-year-old seemed supremely confident ahead of the fight.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev vs. Li Jingliang:

Khamzat Chimaev might secure a title shot with a win this weekend

Chimaev has had only four fights in the UFC. However, he has managed to grow on fans with his dominating performances. They want to see the Chechnya-born fighter face UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman.

This will be Chimaev's third fight in the UFC's welterweight division. Gilbert Burns is a perennial contender in the division and has challenged for the title before. However, it's Chimaev who will enter the fight as the favorite.

Watch this countdown video of Chimaev vs. Burns:

Whether the 27-year-old can continue his meteoric rise remains to be seen. 'Durinho' has well respected knockout prowess and is also an elite jiu-jitsu practitioner. However, 'Borz' is nothing like what fans have seen before inside the octagon.

With yet another dominant win, Khamzat Chimaev could secure a title shot for himself. That being said, Burns will look to derail the hype train and earn his own shot at UFC welterweight gold. One can imagine that he is eager to engage in a rematch against Kamaru Usman having already lost to his former teammate at UFC 258.

Edited by wkhuff20