"American wrestling is no technique" - Khamzat Chimaev hilariously claims he'd "smash" Daniel Cormier 10-0 in wrestling

Khamzat Chimaev's confidence in his abilities as a fighter is infectious to say the least. Several fighters claim they're the best in the world at their job, but one look at Chimaev is all it takes to figure he genuinely believes he's the best fighter on the planet.

During a recent interaction with former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, 'Borz' hilariously claimed he'd 'smash' 'DC' 10-0 if they wrestled each other. The Russian-born Swedish fighter claimed that there's not much technique involved in American wrestling and that it's about single-leg takedowns only.

In a recently-shared video on Cormier's YouTube channel, Chimaev said:

"Brother, I'm going to smash you, brother. I'm going to smash you brother in wrestling. 10-0 brother. You know American wrestling is no technique brother, only single-leg. You're single-leg guys..."

Khamzat Chimaev wants Kamaru Usman to corner Gilbert Burns at UFC 273

Supremely confident about beating Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 this weekend, Khamzat Chimaev made it clear he wants to fight Kamaru Usman for the title next. 'Borz' boldly claimed that he could fight both Burns and Usman on the same night.

Chimaev also stated that he wants Usman to be present at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9 to watch him beat his former teammate. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' helped Burns prepare for the upcoming fight with Chimaev and 'Borz' wants him to be in his corner during the fight.

Chimaev claimed that he'd like to personally call out the reigning champ after putting 'Durinho' away. He said:

"I hope Kamaru will be there in his corner. He helped him for training camp so I hope he will be there. When I knock Gilbert out, I'll go to him and tell him, 'You're next,' you know. I can beat them both same night."

