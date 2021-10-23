"I grabbed his neck and pushed away" - Khamzat Chimaev details his altercation with Kevin Holland

Khamzat Chimaev has revealed some details regarding an altercation he had with fellow UFC fighter Kevin Holland. In 2020, reports surfaced that the two men had had a confrontation at the Apex Arena. Chimaev has now given fans insight into what took place.

The altercation itself took place behind the scenes of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleink. Holland competed against Joaquin Buckley, whilst Khamzat was at the event as a guest of Dana White's.

Speaking with ZubaTV, Khamzat Chimaev had the following to say when asked about the Kevin Holland incident:

"Holland. He commentated something under IG post about me... He wrote something like 'it's all good but where's your mask? You can infect him.' Something like that. I came up to him in the hotel and asked, 'What did you mean by that?' He answered, 'I don't really remember but what about it?' Or something like that. I grabbed his neck and pushed him away. Then, when people were holding me, he started blah blah blah. Typical American thing. Just talking without doing anything."

95 @bosso95 Khamzat Chimaev on his conflict with Kevin Holland. 👀 Khamzat Chimaev on his conflict with Kevin Holland. 👀 https://t.co/aH5v4JL8TJ

Whilst there does appear to be some bad blood between the two men, it seems that for the time being they will be competing in different divisions of the UFC. Kevin Holland is a top 15 middleweight, with an upcoming fight against Kyle Daukaus scheduled. Chimaev has moved down to welterweight and will face off against Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

You can check out the full video from ZubaTV below:

Khamzat Chimaev's first ranked opponent

At UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev will face off against his toughest opponent to date. So far he has only competed against fighters outside of the top 15, whether that be at middleweight or welterweight.

However, in Jingliang, Khamzat Chimaev will be competing against the No.12-ranked UFC welterweight who holds wins over some truly legitimate opposition. The last time Jingliang competed, he knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio with a brutal left hook.

Also Read

However, if Khamzat Chimaev is able to overcome 'The Leech', he will propel himself right into the 170lbs top 15.

Edited by Jack Cunningham