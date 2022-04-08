Watch: Khamzat Chimaev distracted by his phone fails to hear reporter's question at UFC 273 press conference

Khamzat Chimaev participated in the UFC 273 pre-fight press conference and answered questions from fans. However, he didn’t answer one question, because he was too busy looking at his phone. The reporter asked the following question:

“I saw that you bumped into Gilbert in the hotel last night. I’m curious were you able to take anything out of that meeting?”

‘Borz’ replied by asking “What?”

The fan repeated the question but the second attempt was also met with no response. Khamzat Chimaev said that he couldn't hear the reporter and showed his cellphone screen to the camera.

It looked like Khamzat Chimaev was too busy to answer the fan’s question because he was playing some kind of a card game on his phone. The game was dubbed to be a solitaire. However, due to the way the cards were set up on the screen, it appears to be a different card game called Durak.

Durak is a popular card game from Russia which means "fool". It is typically played with two to five people, with six players if desired, using a deck of 36 cards. One of the players is a defender, while the rest are attackers. The goal of the game is to dispose of all of the cards from the hand by performing an attack or defense. The last person to have cards in their hand is proclaimed the loser.

You can watch Khamat Chimaev fail to hear the reporter's question while playing on his phone below:

You can watch the entire UFC 273 Pre-Fight press conference below:

Khamzat Chimaev hopes to get a title shot after he defeats Gilbert Burns

At UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev will be looking for his 11th straight win in his MMA career when he takes on Gilbert Burns. Being undefeated inside the octagon granted him the 11th place in the UFC welterweight rankings. Defeating Burns in a dominating fashion that he’s well known for could put Khamzat Chimaev in title contention. In a recent interview with BT Sport, the Chechen fighter said that he hopes to get a title shot after he beats Burns:

“I hope so. I don’t know what’s gonna go. What are gonna happen after that. But you know like the guys [are] afraid [of] me all the time. Talk about me but they didin’t want to fight me. We will see what’s happening… I don’t thinkt that Dana White can push the guys and go to the jail. Let them fight me and I kill the guys. I understand that guys [are] scared… Smash everyone, kill everyone. I don’t want to wait so long time for Usman.”

You can watch the entire interview below:

UFC 273 will take place on Saturday, April 9, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be headlined by two title fights.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight title against former title challenger Chan Sung Jung. The co-main event is Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan's rematch. This time, the undisputed UFC bantamweight belt is up for grabs.

