Khamzat Chimaev fires back at Colby Covington after 'Chaos' accused him of being a quitter

Khamzat Chimaev recently hit back at Colby Covington on Twitter after 'Chaos' accused him of being a quitter.

Covington ripped Chimaev apart during the UFC 268 media day on Wednesday. He called 'Borz' unworthy of challenging for the 170-pound belt due to considering retirement earlier this year.

'Borz' tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020 and he suffered severe lung complications during the recovery. He claimed he was going to hang up his gloves a few months ago in the heat of the moment but retracted the decision.

After seeing Colby Covington's call-out, Khamzat Chimaev responded by tweeting out bloody images of the No.1 welterweight contender. Chimaev added that he'll never sustain such damage in the octagon:

"You will never see me like this," tweeted Chimaev.

Ahead of his rematch with welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman this Saturday, Covington stressed his view that people are overhyping Chimaev:

"You know Khamzat Chimaev, he's gonna do a lot more work to get three fights in the UFC. You guys hype these guys real quick but let's not forget that he was put down by the common cold. He was ready to retire of the common cold. That's a 99.9 percent survival rate to beat the common cold. And c**shot Chimaev was ready to give it up and retire. So he doesn't want to fight me. He's got a way less chance than a 99.9 percent chance against me," said Covington.

| Full video: Colby Covington says "Cumshot" Chimaev is nowhere near worthy of a UFC title shot once he gets through Kamaru Usman. #UFC268 | Full video: bit.ly/3wkrLs0 Colby Covington says "Cumshot" Chimaev is nowhere near worthy of a UFC title shot once he gets through Kamaru Usman.#UFC268 | Full video: bit.ly/3wkrLs0 https://t.co/1y1R2HA74h

However, according to various betting odds, 'Borz' is a comparatively lesser underdog than 'Chaos' in a matchup against Usman.

Khamzat Chimaev has received just two strikes in four UFC fights so far

Khamzat Chimaev has dominated and finished all four of his opponents in the UFC so far. He's executed 112 significant strikes, while receiving just one in return.

Meanwhile, he is 254-2 when it comes to total strike differential. His win against Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last weekend took him to the No.10 spot in the welterweight rankings.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi This from @ESPNStatsInfo : Chimaev holds a significant strike advantage over his opponents of 112-1 and a total strike differential of 254-2. He has landed four takedowns and given up none. Chimaev’s control time in those four fights is 11:56 with his opponents at 0. This from @ESPNStatsInfo: Chimaev holds a significant strike advantage over his opponents of 112-1 and a total strike differential of 254-2. He has landed four takedowns and given up none. Chimaev’s control time in those four fights is 11:56 with his opponents at 0.

Many UFC pundits and fans believe Chimaev is at most one top-five contender victory away from sealing a title shot.

