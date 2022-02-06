Khamzat Chimaev hints at a date for Gilbert Burns fight

Khamzat Chimaev recently teased a date for his rumored fight against Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev has time and again called out Burns for a welterweight showdown. In a recent message posted on his official Twitter handle, 'Borz' hinted that he might possibly face 'Durinho' on April 9, 2022. That date is currently being slated to host the UFC 273 pay-per-view event.

Chimaev wrote:

"@GilbertDurinho 9 April"

There has been widespread speculation that Chimaev will face Burns for his next fight.The two welterweights appeared to agree to a fight while privately messaging each other, a conversation later posted by Chimaev.

Both fighters are keen on a date in April or May of this year. However, the UFC is yet to make any official announcements regarding the fight.

Khamzat Chimaev claims he is more Brazilian than Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns was recently chastised by Khamzat Chimaev, who claimed he is more Brazilian than 'Durinho.' The Chechen-born Swede also suggested he has greater grappling prowess than the 35-year old contender.

Sharing his thoughts on Burns in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Borz' said:

"Everybody is talking about me, but nobody wants to fight with me because we kill everybody. For me, it doesn’t matter. Gilbert Burns talked about Brazil. I’m more Brazilian than him because my coach is Brazilian. I’m a blue belt under Alan ‘Finfou’ [Nascimento]. I know many times my coach smashed [Burns], too, on the mats. We are going to choke him out. A ‘Finfou’ blue belt against a black belt."

Watch Chimaev challenge Burns for a welterweight matchup below:

Burns replied to Chimaev, demanding a match in Brazil. 'Borz' took to his Twitter handle to accept the match.

Early sources suggested that a fight between Burns and Chimaev would take place at UFC 274 on May 7 in Brazil. However, Raphael Marinho of Combate recently confirmed that the fight is being targeted for UFC 273 in April.

The alleged move followed a change of venue for UFC 274, which was originally scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event was shifted to another location as unvaccinated fighters and UFC staff would have to quarantine for 14 days in Brazil.

Edited by Harvey Leonard