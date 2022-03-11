Khamzat Chimaev laughs at claim that Kamaru Usman can knock Canelo Alvarez out

Khamzat Chimaev has dismissed Kamaru Usman's chances against Saul Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match.

On Twitter, the rising welterweight star took aim at Usman by commenting on an article about Ali Abedlaziz's bold claims. In the aforementioned story, Abdelaziz claimed that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' would knock out Alvarez should they meet in the ring. 'Borz' simply responded by posting a facepalm emoji in the replies.

However, Chimaev's trolling didn't stop there. The Russian-born Swede posted a video of Usman swinging wildly at Jorge Masvidal and missing his target. The post came with the caption:

"His good box 📦 er 🤣🤣🤣🤣 "

Usman hasn't been shy about his intention to cross over into the boxing world for a high-profile matchup against the Mexican superstar. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' even teased the a meeting with Canelo Alvarez during an interview with TMZ Sports. According to Usman:

"2022, I'm going to shock the world. In July, I'm going to fight Leon Edwards. God willing, I get through Leon Edwards, then in September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez."

Meanwhile, Alvarez has kept his doors open for a potential clash against Usman. Asked if he's interested in fighting the UFC pound-for-pound king, the 31-year-old replied by saying, "Why not?"

Ali Abdelaziz says Kamaru Usman will KO Canelo Alvarez in three rounds

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is of the opinion that his client, Kamaru Usman, could KO middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez. During an interview with MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz claimed:

"Kamaru will knock him out in three rounds. You cannot say no to Kamaru. He’s a guy who comes from Africa. He jumped a lot of obstacles. I believe in Kamaru. This is the difference between me and other people. I believe in him, I live with him, I breathe with him, I die with him, I fight with him. He’s a special person in my life."

Abdelaziz also said that his client didn’t just want to test himself against any boxer. With that in mind, Usman is apparently targeting the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world and nobody else.

