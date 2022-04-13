Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington betting odds

Khamzat Chimaev has opened up as a betting favorite for a potential future clash against Colby Covington.

Chimaev was initially listed as a -200 favorite, with Covington the underdog at +170 (according to bestfightodds.com). However, the line has since shifted, with 'Chaos' currently having odds of +135. Chimaev's line is at -155.

'Borz' earned a decision win against Gilbert Burns last weekend at UFC 273.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's octagon interview at UFC 273:

This was the first time in his career that Chimaev couldn't finish a fight within the distance. However, his clash against 'Durinho' will go down as an all-time classic. It was a back-and-forth war with both fighters managing to hurt each other.

After his win, 'Borz' jumped eight places in the rankings and is now the No.3-ranked welterweight on the UFC roster.

Meanwhile, Covington is coming off a win against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. The 34-year-old is currently the No.1-ranked welterweight fighter. He is looking to earn a third shot at champion Kamaru Usman, having already been beaten twice by 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Colby Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev might be next according to Dana White

UFC president Dana White indicated before UFC 273 that he would like to see Chimaev fight Covington, provided 'Borz' got the better of Burns. While Chimaev wasn't as dominant against 'Durinho' as in his previous wins, White maintained his stance after the clash.

'Borz' absorbed only one strike in his first four UFC fights. He took 119 shots in his fight against Burns. Despite that, the Chechen-born Swede fighter showed that he can be dangerous when taken into deep waters.

Chimaev won the first round convincingly and even scored a knockdown against Burns. However, the Brazilian made a strong comeback in the second round and managed to severely hurt his opponent.

Khamzat Chimaev rallied to win the third and maintain his undefeated professional record, which now stands at 11-0.

A fight between Covington and Chimaev is something that fans will be interested in seeing. With champion Kamaru Usman set to take on No.2-ranked Leon Edwards next, it makes sense for the No.1 and No.3-ranked contenders to fight it out for the next title shot. It will be interesting to see if the bout is made official by the UFC.

