"Where are you?" - Khamzat Chimaev ready for title eliminator fight against Colby Covington

Khamzat Chimaev is looking for his next opponent and seems to like the idea of facing Colby Covington in a potential title eliminator clash. 'Borz' recently took to Twitter to seemingly challenge Covington. 'Chaos' is yet to respond.

Colby Covington is currently involved in a legal battle with Jorge Masvidal over an alleged street brawl that took place between the former teammates outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami. Covington, who allegedly suffered a chipped tooth and wrist abrasion from the incident, is yet to make an appearance in public.

It is unknown whether he'll return to the cage anytime soon.

Veteran welterweight Nate Diaz, on the other hand, continues to demand that his next, and possibly final fight, in the UFC be booked immediately. In his latest tweet, the Stockton native blamed Chimaev for a fight between them failing to come to fruition.

He said that the Russian-born Swede didn't accept the fight because he's still recovering from injuries suffered against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 back in April:

"I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bi*cha** is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July LFG," Diaz wrote on Twitter.

Kamaru Usman claims welterweight contenders must beat Colby Covington to earn title shot

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman previously claimed that contenders in the division must first beat Colby Covington before earning the right to challenge for the title.

Usman and Covington have locked horns inside the cage twice and, despite winning both fights, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was pushed to the limit.

During a recent interaction with MMA Underground, Usman said:

"Covington is standing right in front of that door. For it to really make sense, for anyone to be able to get through they need to be able to go through him. He’s proven that he can beat everybody else, but he just can’t beat me. For you to prove that you can fight for the title I think you need to go through that guy."

Kamaru Usman is currently recovering from hand ligament surgery and is expected to return later this year in a rematch against Leon Edwards.

