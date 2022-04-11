Khamzat Chimaev reveals how long he needs to work for to earn next BJJ belt 

Khamzat Chimaev has revealed exactly how long it will take for him to earn a higher ranking belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Chimaev took home a unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns in one of the best fights of the year this past weekend at UFC 273. It was the first time 'Borz' was really tested in his UFC career, having had to battle back from a tough second round.

After the fight, the Chechen-born Swede was awarded a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu by his coach Alan ‘Finfou’ Nascimento. The BJJ veteran had apparently challenged Chimaev to become the first man to submit Gilbert Burns in MMA. While he did not submit 'Durinho', Chimaev's coach was clearly impressed by the fight.

On Instagram, Chimaev posted a photo with his new belt and revealed how long it will take him to earn a brown belt:

"Thank you coach. Now I have to work for 5 more years to get my next belt."

The purple belt is considered an intermediate ranking in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Based on different BJJ ranking systems, athletes are usually recommended to spend a minimum of 18 months to two years as a purple belt to be eligible for a brown belt.

Michael Bisping thinks UFC 273 will make Khamzat Chimaev a better fighter

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes that Khamzat Chimaev is only going to be a better fighter after his tough bout against Gilbert Burns.

On his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"I don’t think anyone didn’t enjoy that fight and I think for Khamzat it was such a great fight for his development as a fighter, for his evolution as a fighter... Khamzat’s gonna learn and grow from that because he approached that fight — I think he went into that one a little bit overconfident. I’m not saying he rested on his laurels, I’m not saying he was complacent in training camp... but I think he went in there expecting to steamroll Gilbert Burns."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Chimaev vs. Burns below:

After the fight, Khamzat Chimaev admitted that he underestimated Burns and tried too hard to knock him out. Bisping thinks that should things get tough for Chimaev in the future, everyone knows that he’s made of championship material.

Dana White previously announced that he would look to book Chimaev against Colby Covington next if 'Borz' defeated Burns. If that bout comes to fruition, a title shot would be all but secure should Chimaev defeat 'Chaos'.

