"B*tch you're not ashamed to open your mouth" - Khamzat Chimaev rips into Nate Diaz for refusing to fight "10 times"

Khamzat Chimaev has put Nate Diaz on blast for the Stockton native's recent comments on 'Borz' and Conor McGregor. The Russian-born Swede recently took to Twitter to seemingly challenge Diaz to fight him.

Although the 37-year-old didn't respond to Chimaev initially, he's now taken to social media to aim a jibe at the undefeated fighter along with former opponent Conor McGregor. Diaz claimed that both McGregor and Chimaev are currently injured and cannot fight anytime soon, so it doesn't make sense for them to call him out right now:

"Kamzits and Conor are on the injured pu**y list so I don’t know why they’re talkin sh*t when they broken"

Chimaev issued a scathing response to Diaz's tweet, claiming that the Stockton native has refused to fight him "10 times" already:

"B*tch you're not ashamed to open your mouth at all you refused a fight 10 times @NateDiaz209"

In another tweet, Diaz hinted at a potential return to the octagon in July but didn't reveal the name of his opponent. It was earlier rumored that Chimaev and Diaz were likely to share the cage at UFC 276 in July. However, it was revealed during the broadcast of UFC 274 this past weekend that they won't be on the card.

In his last fight, Chimaev engaged in a violent slugfest against former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. After going back-and-forth at a frantic pace for three rounds, Chimaev was declared the winner via unanimous decision.

Khamzat Chimaev sends heartening message to Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev has shown his support for veteran lightweight Tony Ferguson after 'El Cucuy's disappointing knockout loss against Michael Chandler at UFC 274. Ferguson showed shades of his prime self in the first round of the scrap. In the second round, however, Chandler shut off his lights with a vicious front kick to the face that left fans across the globe stunned.

This was the first time someone had managed to separate Ferguson from consciousness inside the octagon. Chimaev took to Twitter to let the 38-year-old know that he is a legend of the sport regardless.

Michael Chandler also showed his respect for Ferguson by expressing his gratitude for having been able to share the cage with the UFC legend.

