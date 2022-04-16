Khamzat Chimaev’s coach Andreas Michael reveals the weakest point in the UFC star's skillset

Khamzat Chimaev’s coach, Andreas Michael, has broken down his performance against Gilbert Burns. In a three-round back-and-forth fight at UFC 273 which took place on April 9, Chimaev ended up beating Burns via unanimous decision.

While Chimaev had tremendous success in round one, dropping Burns with a jab and showcasing brilliant technical striking, he proceeded to engage in a close-quarter brawl in round two. The shorter Burns, who gave up a significant reach advantage to Chimaev, capitalized on this, stunning and almost finishing ‘Borz.’

In round three, Chimaev re-established his control by using his jab en route to a decision win. Speaking to ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Chimaev’s coach highlighted that his star student threw their game plan out the window against Burns. Insinuating that Chimaev's weakness was a lack of patience and refusal to adhere to his instructions, Andreas Michael stated:

“He threw the game plan out because he promised everyone that he was going to knock him out. Backstage, he told me that, ‘Oh, my God! It’s embarrassing. I promised that I was gonna knock him out.’ That was his only concern. So, he could have done a clinic.”

He emphasized that Chimaev should’ve stuck to the jab, picked his shots, exhibited patience, and been more receptive to the instructions he was being given. Michael said:

“From going like, hundred percent hitting Gilbert left, right, and center, he just jabbed him and dropped him in the third. If he had the patience, he would have done the job in an easier manner because no way he lost the fight.”

Watch Andreas Michael’s conversation with Brett Okamoto in the video below:

Brendan Schaub urges Khamzat Chimaev to make adjustments if he wants to beat Colby Covington

The consensus is that Khamzat Chimaev is likely to fight the No.1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington next. Chimaev is looking to beat ‘Chaos’ and earn a UFC welterweight title shot. In an edition of The Schaub Show, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub opined that the outspoken Covington would amplify the Russia vs. America angle in the matchup.

Schaub suggested that Colby Covington, a fellow American, clashing with Russian-born Swedish fighter Khamzat Chimaev, would garner an impressive audience for the UFC’s ABC card that it’s reportedly being targeted for.

However, noting that Chimaev ought to make a few adjustments to beat Covington, Schaub said:

“If that same version of Khamzat shows up that fought Gilbert Burns, if he doesn't learn from the experience, which I think he does... I'm just gonna caveat this with: If he doesn't make some adjustments, he will not beat Colby Covington.”

Edited by Allan Mathew