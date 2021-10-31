×
"I'm gonna take everything from the UFC" - Khamzat Chimaev has his sights set on Jorge Masvidal's BMF belt after UFC 267 win

Khamzat Chimaev has warned Jorge Masvidal
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Modified Oct 31, 2021 04:42 AM IST
Khamzat Chimaev has put Jorge Masvidal on notice following his impressive victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

During his post-fight press conference with the media, Chimaev claimed he's ready to take everything from the UFC, including the 'BMF' title. According to 'Borz', he is the UFC now.

"Masvidal, he has fight... has like something bad, I don't know, motherf*****g belt something. I'm gonna take everything from this UFC brother, now I am UFC brother."
Khamzat Chimaev ladies and gentlemen! #UFC267 https://t.co/viZmICQA26

In the second fight of the UFC 267 main card, Khamzat Chimaev absolutely decimated his opponent Li Jingliang. After being away from the octagon for over a year due to COVID-19 complications, Chimaev made his highly awaited return inside Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Saturday.

Despite the long period on the sidelines, Khamzat Chimaev didn't miss a step on his comeback and picked up from where he left off last September. 'Borz' extended his unbeaten UFC record to 4-0 with a first-round rear-naked choke submission.

.@KChimaev sends a message to @NateDiaz209 and @GamebredFighter after his win at #UFC267:"[Diaz], let's see who is the real gangster. … [Masvidal] has some bad motherf*cking belt or something. I'm going to take everything."Watch full video: youtu.be/sq2oBmLtFgU https://t.co/JyvqqsxVlf

Could Khamzat Chimaev fight Jorge Masvidal in the near future?

A fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Jorge Masvidal could certainly be a possibility in the near future. However, Masvidal is currently scheduled to fight bitter rival Leon Edwards in his next outing at UFC 269.

Coming off a loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261, 'Gamebred' will aim to rebound from consecutive defeats to the champ by beating 'Rocky' later this year.

UFC 251: Usman v Masvidal
Coincidentally, Chimaev himself was booked to fight the Englishman last December and earlier this year. Due to the Chechen-born Swede's battle with Covid, the matchup never came to fruition.

With his win at UFC 267, Chimaev is expected to break into the UFC welterweight rankings. Having defeated the No.11 contender, a fight against anyone from the top 10 would be a solid matchup for 'Borz'.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
