"Let's go to kill somebody" - Khamzat Chimaev has his sights set on Belal Muhammad

Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent and his future in the UFC have recently been the subject of great discourse on the MMA circuit. Despite the callouts from Neil Magny, it seems like the Chechen-born Swede has his aim trained at a certain Belal Muhammad.

Chimaev lobbied for a fight against his fellow-ranked welterweight in a recent post on Twitter. 'Borz' shared an unofficial poster of himself facing off with Muhammad, declaring his interest in taking on the No.5-ranked contender.

"Let’s gooooo to kill somebody."

Neil Magny was one of the foremost fighters in the lead to meet Khamzat Chimaev inside the octagon. The veteran previously doubled down on his desire to butt heads with the surging star in a post on Instagram.

"This 'skinny' guy is ready!"

Belal Muhammad is open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad is currently riding high, having bested one of the most consistent veterans in the UFC, Stephen Thompson, at UFC Vegas 45. 'Remember The Name' managed to outperform 'Wonderboy' using his superior grappling skills, fighting his way to a unanimous decision win.

Prior to his triumph, Belal Muhammad opened up about the prospect of facing Khamzat Chimaev. Shining a light on the hype that surrounds 'Borz', Muhammad admitted that a win against Chimaev could transfer all that hype to him. During last week's media day, he said:

"He has Conor McGregor hype where it’s like, you beat him, you gain more from beating him than anybody else in the division – where he has this stigma of him being the boogeyman of how he just dominated everybody. So you beat somebody like that, you’re the next star. You steal all of his hype, you steal all of his momentum. So it’s like, why not?”

Catch Belal Muhammad's comments in the video below:

Muhammad later doubled down on his desire to go toe-to-toe against Khamzat Chimaev after his victory. He took to Twitter to reveal that he was ready should the UFC see fit to set up a fight between them.

"Send me location."

