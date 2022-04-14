Khamzat Chimaev teases potential fight with Colby Covington

Khamzat Chimaev continues in the pursuit of his ideal fight against Colby Covington, hoping to force Dana White's hand as he once again posts to social media regarding the matchup.

'Borz' answered a lot of questions after he endured a three-round war with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9. The back and forth brawl between the two welterweights earned fight of the night honors and proved the 27-year-old is capable of hanging with the elite of the division.

In an attempt to earn himself a shot at Covington, Khamzat Chimaev taunted the NCAA Division I wrestler with a fight poster that showed the American seemingly cowering behind the police.

Last time he was in the Octagon, Covington came out on top of a long-term feud whilst also putting on an MMA clinic against Jorge Masvidal. The two had been at each other's throats for years after their fall out and finally got to settle their differences inside the cage.

In the past six years, the 34-year-old has only suffered defeat to Kamaru Usman and is widely seen as the second-best fighter at 170lbs. His high-level wrestling, unwavering cardio, and volume striking means he has been a hard puzzle for competitors to solve.

Although it looks set in stone, there is no official news on the potential meeting between Chimaev and Covington as the two-time title challenger has been quiet since the out-of-competition controversy between himself and Jorge Masvidal.

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev?

According to Dana White, Khamzat Chimaev will face the aforementioned Colby Covington in his next outing, but the 20-fight veteran's expected return from his hiatus is unknown.

With Leon Edwards all but confirmed to be getting the next shot at Kamaru Usman, a title shot is out of the question for the Sweden-native. So, who will we see 'Borz' fight next?

A five-round rematch with Gilbert Burns was teased after their fight-of-the-year contender matchup. Though it seems both welterweights would welcome one another into the pctagon for a second time, it's unlikely we'll see this rematch take place anytime soon.

Now the No.3 ranked fighter in the division, the only logical bout for Khamzat Chimaev would be the winner of the upcoming Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad headliner. Both fighters bring two completely different styles to the cage and could cause problems for the rising star.

Edited by wkhuff20