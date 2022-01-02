Khamzat Chimaev uses iconic scene from 'The Avengers' to warn Jake Paul

Khamzat Chimaev has recently been hailed as a force to be reckoned with on the UFC's roster. While he has called out a number of A-listers, 'Borz' is yet to receive a response. However, it seems like the rising star has now crossed over into the realm of boxing by sending a warning to Jake Paul.

In a recent Twitter post, Khamzat Chimaev took a shot at 'The Problem Child'. 'Borz' posted a gif that saw the Incredible Hulk ragdolling Loki in the popular film 'The Avengers'.

'Borz' implied that he could just as easily wipe the floor with the YouTuber-turned-boxer should the two ever lock horns inside the octagon or possibly the squared circle.

Khamzat Chimaev requests Dana White to greenlight a Jake Paul clash

In a previous post on social media, Khamzat Chimaev called upon Dana White to pave the way for a fight against 'The Problem Child'. While a fight against the YouTuber-turned-boxer could net Chimaev a significant amount of money, it would do little to nothing for his MMA legacy.

What's more, Khamzat Chimaev, as a fighter, is everything that Jake Paul has avoided so far. Paul's last three boxing bouts have come against MMA stars who are past their prime. Therefore, a clash between the in-form Chimaev and 'The Problem Child' seems highly unlikely.

Khamzat Chimaev is currently coming off of a decisive victory against Li Jingliang. 'Borz' submitted Jingliang with a rear-naked choke in the third round of their UFC 267 clash. The Swede is undefeated in his MMA career.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, recently proved himself against Tyron Woodley in a rematch. Having eked out a win in their first fight, Paul shut down any talk of Woodley being the superior fighter by recording an absolute highlight reel knockout against 'T-Wood'.

Paul has since called out several big names in the MMA world for a bout. He recently claimed he would retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal should Dana White accept a list of proposals.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

