"Get ready skinny boy" - Khamzat Chimaev warns Neil Magny after latter tells Dana White he's been ready to fight 'Borz'

Khamzat Chimaev has issued an ominous warning to Neil Magny, who told Dana White he's "been ready" to fight the surging prospect.

Magny has taken exception to White's claims that no fighter wants to fight Chimaev. The No.7-ranked welterweight implied that, contrary to White's comments, he's willing to take Chimaev on.

At that point, Chimaev chimed in with a threat. On Twitter, the Russian-born Swede wrote:

"I come for you, get ready skinny boy"

Unfazed by Chimaev's warning, Magny replied, saying he's been ready for a showdown against the rising prospect.

The interaction came after the UFC boss recently suggested that several fighters on his promotion's roster are "100 percent" afraid of Chimaev. During a recent episode of The Jim Rome Podcast, the UFC boss said:

"Nobody wants to fight this guy. Everybody wants to get out on social media and say this or say that. But when it really comes down to it, nobody’s trying to fight Khamzat Chimaev. I don’t blame them. But at the end of the day when you’re a professional fighter – this is what you do – you should look at a guy with as much hype and as much bravado as Chimaev has, as a huge opportunity."

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Neil Magny

The feud between welterweight contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Neil Magny has been building up over the past several months. The rivalry began when Magny accused Chimaev's camp of avoiding him.

During a 2020 interview with Ariel Helwani, Magny said Chimaev's team chose Leon Edwards over him due to concerns that he's a bad matchup for Chimaev. 'The Haitian Sensation' said:

"The only thing that I could possibly think of that cause this fight not to go through is [Chimaev's] team thought [Leon Edwards] was a better matchup for him. I'm not going to sit here and say fighting a No.8 guy is better than fighting a No.3 guy but I'm pretty sure that his team might have thought that Leon Edwards is the easier fight for him. He'd matchup better against Leon Edwards that he would against me."

ESPN MMA @espnmma



told "I think it's pretty obvious at this point that his team and himself believe the easier matchup for him was Leon Edwards." @NeilMagny told @arielhelwani why he believes Khamzat Chimaev opted to fight Edwards and not Magny, who had been campaigning. "I think it's pretty obvious at this point that his team and himself believe the easier matchup for him was Leon Edwards."@NeilMagny told @arielhelwani why he believes Khamzat Chimaev opted to fight Edwards and not Magny, who had been campaigning. https://t.co/LsWgD6SX7i

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, the Chimaev vs. Edwards matchup fell through after 'Borz' was forced to pull out due to COVID-19 complications. The UFC tried to book the fight three separate times.

Edited by C. Naik