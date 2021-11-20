"I kill this guy" - Khamzat Chimaev weighs in on his rumored fight against Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev is extremely confident about beating Gilbert Burns. The two welterweight contenders are reportedly set to face off inside the octagon in January.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his freestyle wrestling matchup with No.6-ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson, Chimaev claimed he'd be ready to make his next UFC appearance as soon as tomorrow.

When asked for his thoughts on a clash against the higher-ranked Burns, 'Borz' said:

"Brother, I kill this guy. Doesn't matter though. Smash everybody, kill everybody, eat somebody. I don't know... I hope [to return to the UFC in January], I hope tomorrow. With the Jack [Hermansson fight] and Gilbert Burns also."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev address the media ahead of his wrestling bout with 'The Joker' below:

Chimaev and Hermansson will wrestle at the Sweden-based Bulldog Fight Night 9. Both men have wrestling backgrounds and will look to put their credentials to the test on November 19 in Gothenburg.

Gilbert Burns holds a 6-1 record in the UFC welterweight division and has fought for the title once

Ever since he returned to the UFC welterweight division, Gilbert Burns has been on an impressive four-fight winning streak. He unsuccessfully challenged Kamaru Usman for the belt at UFC 258.

Burns last fought No.5 contender Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 in July this year. He won the co-main event encounter via unanimous decision.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg You deserved to be in there with me. You’re the next best in the division 🙏🏿🙏🏿 @gilbert_burns You deserved to be in there with me. You’re the next best in the division 🙏🏿🙏🏿 @gilbert_burns https://t.co/gLT3lTEv0I

Only Colby Covington, who recently fought Usman for the second time at UFC 268 in New York City, is currently ranked above 'Durinho' in the UFC's 170-pound weight class. However, No.3-ranked Leon Edwards is seemingly set to get the next title shot.

A victory in his next clash could propel Gilbert Burns back into the title picture. If he faces Khamzat Chimaev in January, as is being widely reported, the Brazilian certainly won't have it easy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chimaev has finished all 10 of the opponents he has faced in his professional MMA career so far. He also won Performance of the Night bonuses in each of his four UFC outings.

Edited by Harvey Leonard