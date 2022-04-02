Watch: When Khamzat Chimaev wrestled Daniel Cormier and faced off with Michael Chiesa at a restaurant 

Khamzat Chimaev was seen wrestling with former UFC lightweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and later faced off with Michael Chiesa at a restaurant.

Chimaev will face his biggest challenge to date on April 9 as he takes on Gilbert Burns at UFC 273, and it comes 13 months after he came close to retiring from the sport. The Chechnya-born fighter is renowned for his superior wrestling skills and has been tearing through his opponents in his first four fights in the UFC.

'DC' is a legendary wrestler amongst fighters and fans alike, being a six-time US World or Olympic team member, a world bronze medalist, a World Cup runner-up, a Pan American Games gold medalist and a two-time Pan American champion.

In a video that surfaced on YouTube back in October, 'Borz' and Cormier are seen wrestling and giving tips on techniques to counter each other.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev and Daniel Cormier wrestling below:

After the interaction with Cormier, Chimaev is seen facing off with welterweight fighter Michael Chiesa. 'Maverick' is also well-known for his wrestling skills and fights in the same division as Chimaev.

"Let's get a number next to his name first" - Michael Chiesa told the story behind his and Khamzat Chimaev's friendly face-off

Michael Chiesa opened up on his staredown with fellow welterweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

Chiesa and Schmo discussed the idea behind the impromptu staredown that he and Chimaev shared back in October. 'Maverick' said:

"I'll say this...he's a super nice guy. The face-off was funny. I kind of set that one up. He came walking out and I was like or he was sitting in his table I had talked to him and 'DC' came walking out and says 'Hey Khamzat. This is your next fight.' And then DC was like 'You two are the same weight class, why don't you fight...' So we stood up did a proper face-off. Super nice guy... I could see this happening in the future down the road but let's get a number next to his name first."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments on the staredown with Khamzat Chimaev below:

Many experts and fans predict 'Borz' will defeat Gilbert Burns in their upcoming bout at UFC 273. It is certainly the most talked about fight and will likely determine the next challenger for Kamaru Usman's title.

