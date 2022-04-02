"I don't know who you are" - Kurt Angle reveals initial reaction when Colby Covington asked permission to use his entrance music  

Olympic Gold Medalist & WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently offered fans some insight into how Colby Covington received permission to use his song while making his way to the octagon.

Covington is always seen walking out to the iconic Kurt Angle song, which more often than not prompts fans to start singing along. The music was also played in his most recent outing inside the octagon against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

While in conversation with The Schmo in a segment titled, The Schmo With The Pro, Kurt Angle revealed that he was unaware of Covington when he initially approached him, asking for permission to use his song.

However, he was only too happy to allow 'Chaos' to use his music once he had done his due diligence on Colby Covington and figured out just how good he was inside the octagon.

"Well, he approached me and asked me if he could use it and I said, 'I don't know. Because I don't know who you are,' and I did some research on him and found out how damn good he is. I said, 'Yes, you can definitely use my music.'"

Check out Kurt Angle's full interaction with The Schmo right here:

Sean O'Malley offers his take on Jorge Masvidal assaulting Colby Covington

In a recent interaction with Theo Von alongside his coach Tim Welch, Sean O'Malley went off on Jorge Masvidal for attacking Colby Covington in a restaurant in Miami.

"That's like some thug gangster s**t. You know, I grew up in Helena, Montana, I'm not raised to do that. He grew up in the f***ing streets doing s**t maybe not like that, but fighting and so that probably seemed normal-ish to him."

Watch Sean O'Malley's full interaction with Theo Von below:

O'Malley subsequently talked about how Covington took multiple shots at 'Gamebred' over social media by posting pictures of their fight with the scorecards. However, he concluded by declaring that it was not a good look for Masvidal to be running around assaulting his opponents.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal recently headlined the UFC 272 fight card. The event was hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on March 5, Saturday.

Covington managed to outperform Masvidal over the course of five rounds, winning the fight by way of unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45 in favor of 'Chaos'.

Edited by David Andrew