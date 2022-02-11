"Jorge has one of the greatest fight IQs" - Laura Sanko believes Jorge Masvidal is being overlooked in Colby Covington fight

Laura Sanko believes Jorge Masvidal is being overlooked against Colby Covington as the MMA community's judgment is being clouded by 'Gamebred's' knockout loss against Kamaru Usman.

Friends turned bitter enemies Covington and Masvidal will square off at UFC 272 in a heated grudge match that could be one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. 'Chaos' is currently the betting favorite heading into the fight.

During a recent interview with MiddleEasy, Laura Sanko praised Jorge Masvidal for his veteran savvy, stating that the 35-15 fighter is even capable of making adjustments "mid combination." The UFC analyst said:

"His [Jorge Masvidal's] last performance against Kamaru Usman, seeing Jorge get knocked out like that, that's what people remember. And everybody has this recency bias. We all do it to some degree but I think people forget, I don't know, Jorge has one of the best fight IQs that is not talked about, in my opinion. The guy can make adjustments not only in a fight, not only between rounds, but literally mid combination. He's that type of veteran."

Anthony Smith expects Colby Covington to beat Jorge Masvidal

There is plenty of bad blood between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Having lost to Kamaru Usman twice, both fighters need a win at UFC 272 to put themselves back on the path to title contention at 170lbs.

Anthony Smith expects 'Chaos' to win the grudge match and overcome his former teammate, since his style is similar to that of Kamaru Usman. 'Lionheart' added that Covington's superior stamina could prove to be the difference. During an interview with James Lynch, Smith said:

"Colby Covington is almost a mirror image of Kamaru Usman, he really is…I don't see anything in the Usman-Masvidal fight that leads me to believe that Colby Covington won't win that fight.”

A win against Masvidal at UFC 272 would arguably be one of the biggest of Covington's career. Despite his two losses to Usman, he might only be a few wins away from another crack at welterweight gold.

