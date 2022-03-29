"Now I have the opportunity to get revenge and beat the number one pound for pound"- Leon Edwards previews his upcoming title fight against Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming welterweight title match against reigning champ Kamaru Usman.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Edwards admitted that he despised losing and hence couldn't wait to seek revenge for his 2015 loss against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Explaining how he saw their 170 lb title match unfolding, 'Rocky' said:

"He was the last guy to beat me six years ago. So, hundred percent, it's always been my thoughts... I hate losing and he was the last guy to make me feel that and I couldn't wait for revenge. You know to now go back. Not lost since the last fight and have the opportunity now to go back and get it all in one. Get the revenge, get about and beat the number one pound for pound. It's gonna be an incredible night."

Check out Edwards' full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Kamaru Usman and 'Rocky' first met in a welterweight matchup back in 2015 where Usman emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Since then, Edwards has gone on a nine-fight win streak, having defeated the likes of Nate Diaz, Rafael Dos Anjos and Donald Cerrone.

Ariel Helwani reported via his Twitter handle that the rematch between 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and Edwards was being targeted for July 2 of this year.

"I want to be able to show kids from underprivileged backgrounds"- Leon Edwards wants to win the title belt to inspire kids

Leon Edwards hopes to inspire kids from disadvantaged backgrounds by winning the title belt from Kamaru Usman.

Speaking about the upcoming title fight at the launch event of UFC and OnSide, Leon Edwards said:

"When I fought him I was 22 years old, I’m now 30 years old. I’ve learnt a lot over that space of time but so has he. It’ll be a totally different fight from what it was back then, so if we both approach it from back then we’ll lose, so we have to look at it as a new fight and I’m looking forward to it. It would mean everything to me. This is what I’ve worked for, for me and my family, for my teammates and for the UK. I want to be able to show kids from underprivileged backgrounds that you don’t always finish where you start."

Despite the fact that his first fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC on Fox 17 did not go his way, 'Rocky' seems quite confident this time around and claims to be a much-improved fighter than he was in his first outing.

