Leon Edwards wants to fight Kamaru Usman in the United Kingdom

Leon Edwards wants to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the United Kingdom. UFC president Dana White stated that the only fight missing from the UFC London card was Usman vs. Edwards. Sharing a tweet of White's comments, Edwards wrote in the caption:

"Let’s make it happen in the U.K"

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are scheduled to meet in a highly anticipated rematch that's over six years in the making. Usman's first encounter against Edwards was in his second UFC bout, long before they made a name for themselves. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' won the fight via unanimous decision.

Usman would go on to dethrone Tyron Woodley and record five successful title defenses. He currently tops the UFC pound-for-pound list and was awarded the 2021 Fighter of the Year.

Meanwhile, Edwards has been unbeaten in ten outings since his loss to Usman. Currently ranked number three on the welterweight ladder, 'Rocky' has recorded wins over Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque among others.

Leon Edwards on his upcoming bout against Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards wants to inspire kids with a win over Kamaru Usman in their upcoming title fight. Although Edwards may have dropped the first outing against Usman, he claims to be a much-improved fighter going into the rematch.

According to 'Rocky', a loss is inevitable if either of them approaches the rematch like their initial encounter. Edwards said at the launch of the UFC’s official partnership with UK youth charity OnSide:

"When I fought him I was 22 years old, I’m now 30 years old. I’ve learnt a lot over that space of time but so has he. It’ll be a totally different fight from what it was back then, so if we both approach it from back then we’ll lose, so we have to look at it as a new fight and I’m looking forward to it. It would mean everything to me. This is what I’ve worked for, for me and my family, for my teammates and for the UK. I want to be able to show kids from underprivileged backgrounds that you don’t always finish where you start." h/t GiveMeSport

