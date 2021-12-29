UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira spotted with Brazil and PSG star Neymar, poses with the 155-pound title

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has been spotted with Brazilian football sensation Neymar. Taking to Twitter, 'Do Bronx' posted an image of himself with Neymar where the duo are seen holding Oliveira's UFC lightweight title.

The UFC is currently enjoying a four-week break, so several fighters from the company's roster may be taking time off from training. Charles Oliveira seems to be one of those fighters, as he was recently spotted on a public outing with his fellow countryman.

Check out Charles Oliveira's photo with Neymar below:

Neymar is currently sidelined with an injury. He has not featured much for Paris Saint Germain this season, where he is expected to form a fearsome attacking trio with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

The nine-time Ligue 1 champions currently sit top of the table in their domestic league but Neymar is expected to miss PSG matches up until February 2022.

Charles Oliveira is on the back of a huge win at UFC 269

At UFC 269, Charles Oliveira successfully defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier. It marked the Brazilian's first-ever defense since capturing the gold at UFC 262.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, Charles Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the vacant 155-pound belt on May 15, 2021. Oliveira was almost finished in the first round, but mounted a comeback in the second to stop the American.

'Do Bronx' then went on to submit Poirier in the last UFC pay-per-view event of the year, capping off an incredible 2021 in style.

Charles Oliveira's next opponent is expected to be Justin Gaethje, who recently beat Michael Chandler at UFC 268. However, the reigning UFC lightweight champion has admitted that he would be open to fighting Conor McGregor once the Irishman returns to action.

Also Read Article Continues below

McGregor is currently sidelined after breaking his leg in his third fight against Dustin Poirier earlier this year.

Edited by Aziel Karthak