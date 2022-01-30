Lightweight legend Benson Henderson hints at retirement after split decision win over Islam Mamedov at Bellator 273

Benson Henderson faced Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate Islam Mamedov at Bellator 273. Henderson was looking to get back in the win column, having dropped his last three outings inside the Bellator cage.

'Smooth' proved his doubters wrong with a closely contested split decision win, snapping Mamedov's 20-fight unbeaten streak. However, a possibly bigger talking point was Henderson hinting at retirement in the post-fight interview. Henderson told John McCarthy:

"This was the most important fight of my entire career. I don't know if I will ever fight again so going off a W is good. That's the way to go, in front of your hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. Thank you very much."

Watch Benson Henderson's post-fight interview below:

Henderson became known on the international MMA scene after he submitted Anthony Njokuani on his WEC debut in 2009. Henderson went on to win the WEC lightweight championship against Jamie Varner the following year and defended it with a first-round submission win over Donald Cerrone.

Henderson made a successful UFC debut after its acquisition of the WEC, scoring a tough decision over Mark Bocek. After decision wins over Clay Guida and Jim Miller, Henderson secured himself a UFC title shot against Frankie Edgar. 'Smooth' defeated Edgar via unanimous decision and defended it in an immediate rematch with a split decision victory.

Benson Henderson wants to continue fighting

While Benson Henderson's Bellator contract has ended, he is not sure of hanging up the gloves altogether. Henderson revealed that he might have to renegotiate his deal with the promotion as he might have "under fought" his contract. The lightweight legend said in the post-fight presser at Bellator 273:

"This is my last fight on my deal with Bellator. They paid me a lot of money. I may have under fought my contract. So going to the renegotiations."

When asked if it was the last fight of his MMA career, the American responded:

"I don't know. I do know that I would like to continue fighting. But you know, other things have to line up. My wife is gonna go pro pretty soon. We got four babies, gotta be home and take care of those babies. Four kids, you know, one is always sick. So one of us, her or I, one of us always has to be home with the sick kid."

Catch Benson Henderson's appearance at the post-fight scrum below:

