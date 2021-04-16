Who is Islam Mamedov? A look at Khabib Nurmagomedov's training partner 

Islam Mamedov, a teammate of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, was recently signed by Bellator MMA. He previously fought at the WSOF (World Series Of Fighting) and then at the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

With a stellar 19-1-1 record, Islam Mamedov will make his Bellator debut alongside Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib's cousin. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Khabib Nurmagomedov hinted that he may corner Mamedov if Bellator MMA confirms the fight, which is expected to take place in July.

'The Eagle' has seemingly transitioned into coaching his fellow teammates after Dana White confirmed his retirement last month.

“I hope we’ll have fans again in the building in July,” Nurmagomedov stated. “I look forward to meeting the Bellator fans there and supporting Usman and Islam.” (Transcription credits: MMA Junkie)

Islam Mamedov's last loss came against Alexander Sarnavskiy in 2009 and the Russian fighter has maintained an unbeaten streak of 18-0 since then. Mamedov's last fight was against Armenian fighter Martun Mezhlumyan at UAE Warriors 14. The catchweight (161-lbs) fight ended with Mamedov securing a submission victory in round three.

Islam Mamedov also has four wins in the WSOF, with his last promotional victory coming against two-time PFL lightweight champion Natan Schulte. The Dagestani fighter had a four-fight stint in PFL's 2018 and 2019 playoffs but couldn't make it past the semi-finals on both attempts.

Like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Mamedov has faced weight-cutting issues in the past

Khabib Nurmagomedov underwent arduous weight-cuts to make the 155-lbs limit in the UFC. His teammate Islam Mamedov has also struggled to step on the scales at 155-pounds.

In 2020, Islam Mamedov was slated to fight Kyung Pyo Kim in a lightweight contest at UAE Warriors. Reporter John Hyon Ko tweeted that the Derbent-born fighter collapsed due to a strenuous weight cut. Mamedov was forced to pull out from the UAE Warriors 13 co-main event and the promotion roped in Shamil Aminov to replace him.