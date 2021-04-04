What is Khabib Nurmagomedov's record as a coach/corner man in MMA?

Khabib Nurmagomedov currently holds a 3-1 record in his new profession as a cornerman. The former UFC lightweight champion has hinted at a switch in career to become a full-time MMA coach.

Amidst various speculation regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov's return to the Octagon, 'The Eagle' has repeatedly maintained that he is retired for good. Speaking to Meghan Olivi at UFC Vegas 22, Khabib said:

"Dana called this (retirement announcement) official. But I retired like five or six months ago.

'I'm world champion, I'm pound-for-pound number one, i defended my title three times, I won the biggest fight in UFC history. What else (is there)? Only money fights. I don't need money fights.

"I have some business projects, I'm going to make money. I'm going to enjoy my life. I have kids. And I have my brothers, they're still fighting in the UFC and I'm going to support them."

Khabib Nurmagomedov was still active as a professional fighter during his first outing as a cornerman. Khabib was seen cornering Abubakar Nurmagomedov during his UFC debut in Russia.

Despite Khabib and his father Abulmanap Nurmagomedov being in Abubakar's corner, his UFC debut in the Russian capital didn't go as planned. Khabib was seen consoling Abubakar after he submitted to a triangle choke from David Zawada at 02:50 of the opening round.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov looks devastated after losing just 2 minutes into his UFC debut #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/jwWYZPom0z — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoMMA) November 9, 2019

Since then Khabib has been a cornerman for three further fights, with little interval between the events. Khabib was in the corner for cousin Umar in January as he made a winning start to his UFC career against Sergey Morozov. Khabib was then once again seen cornering Abubakar Nurmagomedov as he secured his first UFC win against Jared Gooden.

Most recently Khabib Nurmagomedov accompanied his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov for his Bellator debut against Mike Hamel. Usman picked up a unanimous decision win in his first outing with the promotion at Bellator 255.

Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib, puts Sergey Morozov out with a TIGHT choke in the second round to stay undefeated 😴 #UFCFightIsland8 pic.twitter.com/JwwukczHn9 — BroBible (@BroBible) January 20, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov on coaching plans

According to reports, Khabib Nurmagomedov is seriously invested in helping Luke Rockhold make a successful return to the Octagon. Revealing Khabib Nurmagomedov's coaching plans, the former UFC middleweight champion told TMZ:

"He's going for the 'Coach of the Year.' That's what he wants. He wants to be the next great thing, following in his dad's footsteps. That's what his dad always did. His dad was always insightful, and always had a good eye for the sport … and Khabib's ready to assume that role in fatherhood."