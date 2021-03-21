"I don't need money fights" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals why he is not interested in fighting anymore

Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen at UFC Vegas 22 having a nice chat with Kevin Holland who sought his advice during his fight. However, 'The Trailblazer' had his hype train derailed by Derek Brunson in the main event UFC Vegas 22 despite Khabib Nurmagomedov's cageside presence.

In the aftermath of Kevin Holland's defeat, Khabib Nurmagomedov was found talking to Megan Olivi, weighing in on his retirement. According to Khabib, though Dana White has only made his retirement official this week, he has been retired for the past five to six months. The former UFC lightweight champion has also revealed that he doesn't have any plans to return as the UFC has nothing left to offer except money fights. Expressing his disinterest in money fights, Khabib told Megan Olivi:

"I'm the world champion. I'm the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. I defended my title three times. I won the biggest fight in UFC history. What else? Only money fights. But I don't need money fights."

Khabib Nurmagomedov feels that people may never understand him

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport after successfully defending the UFC lightweight title for the third time against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. 'The Eagle' broke down in an emotional outburst after defending his title within a few months of the death of his father, coach and mentor, Abulmanap Nurmagomedov. Khabib revealed that he would not be returning to Octagon without his father by his side as promised to his mother. While there have been various speculations about Khabib Nurmagomedov's actual state of retirement, the Dagestani fighter has maintained his stance till date.

While speaking to Megan Olivi at UFC Vegas 22, Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared his take on the issue. According to Khabib, it was essential for him to quit fighting even though people might not understand his decision. Explaining his predicament, Khabib said:

It's very hard when you have power, you're the best in the world, you're famous, you have money, and you say no to these things. People may never understand me. Everybody has their views, and (because of) my relationship with my mother, I felt I had to stop fighting.

