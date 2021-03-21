"Crackhead Kevin" - Israel Adesanya reacts to Kevin Holland's lopsided loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22

Kevin Holland just dropped a decision to Derek Brunson and Israel Adesanya is not letting this opportunity go to take a few shots at his fellow 185-pounder.

There was a massive difference in attitude on display at the UFC Vegas 22 main event, as well a difference in wrestling prowess. Veteran middleweight Derek Brunson kept his focus on the fight and remained disciplined throughout, landing one successful takedown after another, while Kevin Holland came across as quite flippant with his approach.

The middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, known for taking well-aimed shots at his potential rivals on social media, did not hold back from giving his humorous reaction to Kevin Holland's one-sided loss to Derek Brunson.

“...he got taking down and beat up there.” - Crackhead Kevin. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 21, 2021

In all fairness, Israel Adesanya probably has enough reason to take a few digs at Kevin Holland, who has been talking trash about the middleweight champion himself ever since the latter lost his UFC light heavyweight title fight to Jan Blachowicz. Kevin Holland has even claimed that the defeat in the 205-pounds division has dethroned Israel Adesanya from the status of the champion by default.

What did Kevin Holland say during the UFC Vegas 22 main event?

Kevin Holland was seen talking to Derek Brunson for the entire duration of the fight. Even after it became quite apparent that he was losing the rounds and needed to put up some serious action or go for a finish if he wanted a win, Kevin Holland did not fix his ways.

Kevin Holland was also seen engaging in a hilarious exchange with the recently-retired, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was present at cageside with UFC president Dana White. Kevin Holland went ahead and asked for "wrestling advice" from 'The Eagle', whose ground skills are revered across the combat sports community.

Kevin Holland is asking Khabib Nurmagomedov for advice after the first round! 😂#UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/f0AvJJYh9e — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

Kevin Holland has a history of talking not only before the fight but during the fight as well. Similar to what he did at UFC Vegas 22, Kevin Holland also engaged in back and forth banter with Israel Adesanya at UFC Vegas 12.

Kevin Holland runs over and keeps going back and forth with Israel Adesanya #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/b1v16Q11B1 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) October 31, 2020

Khabib Nurmgomedov live streamed tonight's exchange, and while the former Dagestani champion did not share any of his wrestling tactics with Kevin Holland, he did ask him to focus on Derek Brunson.

However, it did not seem like Kevin Holland had any such plans.

At the end of the five rounds, the judges scored in favor of Derek Brunson (49-45, 49-46, 49-46), allowing him to take his current winning streak to four. Kevin Holland, on the other hand, had his 5-0 winning streak broken that he had worked hard on building over the last year.