"I want Jake and I to knock each other out at the exact same time" - Logan Paul fancies double KO in potential fight with brother Jake

Logan Paul and Jake Paul are the most talked about siblings in combat sports right now. The two YouTubers-turned-boxers have made a lot of money fighting boxing legends like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC superstars like Tyron Woodley.

Has anyone wondered what would happen if they squared off against each other?

The elder brother Logan wants Jake and himself to knock each other out at the same time if they ever step foot in the ring together. During a recent conversation with American comedian and actor Adam Ray, Logan Paul claimed that both him and his brother believe they can beat the other:

"If I ever fight Jake, I want that to happen. I want Jake and I to knock each other out at the exact same time... I actually won't do it. It's all fun and games. It would be violent. We've never sparred, dude. That's the thing. He thinks he can beat me and I think I can beat him. It's too much," said Logan.

Logan, 26, was last seen in action against Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition boxing bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in June. The fight ended without a result as they went the distance.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Jake defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley most recently via a split decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland in August.

Mike Tyson is interested in a $100m super fight with Logan Paul

Another legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, has recently expressed his desire to challenge Logan Paul for a $100m super fight.

Tyson, 55, returned from retirement in 2020 to square off against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout. The duo fought to a split decision draw at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Speaking with American rapper Freddie Gibbs on the latest episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, 'Iron Mike' claimed a showdown with Logan would generate a lot of money for all parties involved:

"Hell, yeah! That would be a lot of money. The one that fought Floyd (Logan Paul). He might do it. For a $100m, they'll do anything," said Tyson.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul recently said he wanted to fight Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, next.

