"A grown-a** man has a tattoo on his finger!" - Logan Paul reacts to Tyron Woodley getting 'I Love Jake Paul' inked

Logan Paul has weighed in on Tyron Woodley getting the 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo. The older Paul brother took aim at 'T-Wood,' mocking the MMA veteran for being a "grown-a** man" with a tattoo on his finger.

On an episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Logan and his friends George Janko and Mike Majlak discussed Tyron Woodley's new tattoo. 'The Maverick' addressed the situation, stating:

"Well, his word was that the loser gets the tattoo. The bet's over; rematch or not, who gives a f**k?" 'Yeah, but that (the tattoo) is the second part of a deal that was already done. That's my issue with it. You can't make a second bet, as like, 'cause the first bet was – Whoever loses gets an 'I Love…' like tattoo. That's the bet. That's what was fulfilled. And then Tyron tried to be like, 'Well, now, I'll get a rematch too?' No, b**ch. You f**king lost the bet. And you actually got a f**king tattoo! A grown-a** man has a tattoo on his finger that says 'I Love Jake Paul'!"

Woodley got the phrase 'I Love Jake Paul' tattooed on his middle finger as part of his ongoing campaign for a rematch against Jake Paul. Expressing his shock at Woodley's decision to get inked, Paul continued:

"Tyron Woodley got the 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo. I actually can't f**king believe it… Obviously, it's weird. He put 'I' and then 'love' in a 45-degree angle, and then 'Jake Paul' in actually like cool font. If he was gonna do it, jokes aside, I think he did it right because it's also the way he structured it intentionally. He's gonna cover it up with some sh**."

Logan Paul, George Janko and Mike Majlak seemingly agreed that Tyron Woodley got the tattoo in a spot where it can be easily covered up or removed.

You can watch Logan Paul's take on Tyron Woodley's tattoo in the video below:

Is Logan Paul right about the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch being off the table?

Presently, it’s unclear whether Jake Paul and his team will accept Tyron Woodley’s demand for an immediate rematch. Jake and Logan Paul appear to have shot down the idea of a possible Jake-Woodley rematch.

Furthermore, the feud between Jake Paul and British boxing prospect Tommy Fury has been steadily intensifying. The consensus in the boxing world is that ‘The Problem Child’ is more likely to face Fury than opt for an immediate rematch against Woodley.

