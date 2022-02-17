"I'm not here to fight f***ing cheaters" - Luke Rockhold says he will not face Paulo Costa if latter misses weight again

Luke Rockhold recently teased a return to the octagon in June against Paulo Costa. However, Rockhold is seemingly concerned about Costa repeatedly missing weight.

According to Rockhold, certain people have a tendency to miss weight on purpose to have an advantage over their opponents on fight night. The 37-year recently told Submission Radio:

"I'm not here to fight f***ing cheaters. So if a weight is met... unless too much wine is consumed, you never know. You know, weight has to be met. Weight has to be met. People are f***ing, too many weak ass people trying to take advantages upon the game. And I've lost... I have killed myself to make weight and do things right. And I can't say the rest for the rest. So I ain't gonna do that again. I ain't gonna do that again and fight a guy that misses weight purposely to gain an advantage. F*** no."

Watch Rockhold's interview with Submission Radio below:

In his last octagon outing, Luke Rockhold suffered a second-round KO loss against Jan Bachowicz at UFC 239 in 2019. Prior to that, Rockhold suffered a third-round knockout loss to Yoel Romero. While the bout originally had the interim middleweight title on the line, Romero was unable to claim it after missing weight.

Luke Rockhold took a dig at Paulo Costa

After losing a title bout against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253, Paulo Costa made an the excuse of having consumed too much wine. Amongst many others, Rockhold was clearly not impressed with 'The Eraser's explanation.

According to the former UFC middleweight champ, Costa was "r***rded" to be making a such a "far-fetched" excuse. Rockhold told Submission Radio in an earlier interview:

“That Paulo Costa guy is annoying, stupid. Talking about getting drunk off wine, that’s the stupidest thing I ever f—king heard. F—king r—arded. It’s just like, shut up. Shut up and stop making excuses like that. That’s just far-fetched. Pretty dumb. Pretty f—king dumb.”

Watch Luke Rockhold weigh in on Paulo Costa below:

Rockhold also took a recent dig at Costa's wine story while hinting at a return to the octagon in June.

