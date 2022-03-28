"Man everyone and their mom covered my story when I was an a**hole" - Jon Jones slams media for going "crickets" on Chael Sonnen's alleged battery charges 

Jon Jones has slammed the media for apparently remaining silent on Chael Sonnen's alleged battery charges. The former UFC fighter has been charged with 11 battery acts in relation to an alleged incident that took place in December last year in Las Vegas.

Sonnen allegedly had a physical altercation with Dr. Christopher Stellpflug and his wife Julie Stellpflug at the Four Seasons hotel in Las Vegas. The couple has accused the former UFC title challenger of physically assaulting them and subsequently sued him for damages of over $15,000 for battery, according to MMA Fighting.

According to the couple, Sonnen seemed to be under the influence at the time and attacked them without any provocation. The Oregon native is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas court for a hearing on April 30.

Jones, who himself was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery back in September last year, called out the media for their alleged partiality. According to 'Bones', his arrest was widely covered, but in Sonnen's case, the media has chosen to remain silent instead. Jones wrote on Twitter:

"Man everyone and their mom covered my story when I was an asshole in Las Vegas, Sonnen allegedly attacks his wife, another woman along with like five men and crickets"

"Explain how this makes you any less of a piece of sh*t" - Dan Hooker responds to Jon Jones

Jon Jones also called out UFC fighter Dan Hooker and former heavyweight Brendan Schaub for apparently showing their support for 'The American Gangster' pertaining to the incident. This comes after MMA Fighting reported the news of the lawsuit against Sonnen, where it was mentioned that the fighter allegedly punched the aforementioned couple several times, leaving them both concussed and the lady bleeding.

Schaub had previously stated that the alleged brawl at the aforementioned Las Vegas hotel occurred due to "some drunk guy" misbehaving with Sonnen's wife.

Dan Hooker issued a scathing response to Jones' tweet, asking the former light heavyweight champ to explain how any of this changes what he's done in the past, even if what Sonnen's being accused of turns out to be true.

Jon Jones has been gearing up for a potential debut in the heavyweight division for over two years now and is expected to step inside the octagon later this year. 'Bones' previously teased a potential clash between himself and Stipe Miocic but the fight is yet to be made official.

