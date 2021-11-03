"Pain is temporary, class is permanent" - Marcus Deegan reveals encouraging messages from Conor McGregor that helped him recover from pancreatitis

Podcaster Marcus Deegan tweeted about his battle with pancreatitis and how Conor McGregor's motivational messages helped him overcome his condition.

Deegan wrote on Twitter:

"When i was in hospital 3 weeks ago very sick with pancreatitis getting messages of encouragement from this legend absolutely unequivocally helped me with my recovery! Thanks for putting things in perspective mate, Pain is temporary class is permanent. @TheNotoriousMMA"

Deegan added a series of uplifting texts from Conor McGregor in the post .

"Get well soon my man!... Still in the game bro!... Listen to the docs you will get there. Pain is temporary, class is permanent. Stay the course brother Marcus."

Marcus deegan👊🏼 @DeeganMarcus

Pain is temporary class is permanent.

@TheNotoriousMMA When i was in hospital 3 weeks ago very sick with pancreatitis getting messages of encouragement from this legend absolutely unequivocally helped me with my recovery! Thanks for putting things in perspective mate ,Pain is temporary class is permanent. https://t.co/TRAGydYFms

Marcus Deegan is a podcaster and a long-term fan of Conor McGregor. He has often been seen at UFC events impersonating the Irishman and copying his attire.

His podcast, The Marcus Deegan Show, has featured notable names such as UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and former women's featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg.

Conor McGregor has experience dealing with injuries. The Irishman recently suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor promised to join Marcus Deegan's podcast

On an Instagram live feed, Conor McGregor spoke to Marcus Deegan and promised him that he would make an appearance on The Marcus Deegan Show.

'The Notorious' said:

"Yup, Marcus Deegan! We'll do that interview. Appreciate what you've been doing with your podcast. I saw the other day you put a UFC's first Mexican champion [Brandon Moreno]. I saw you gave him a bottle of Proper Twelve. I appreciate that brother! I will get on your podcast, alright?"

